US Capitol Christmas Tree Harvested Today In Oregon

Sweet Home, Or. – The tree selected to be the US Capitol Christmas Tree will be cut down this afternoon in the Sweet Home Ranger District. It will then make stops in 25 communities before making its way to be decorated and on display in Washington DC.

The US Forest Service says the tree is a gift from the Willamette National Forest and the State of Oregon to the people of the United States. It says the tree will be displayed on the West Lawn of the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. A public tree-lighting ceremony will be held in early December on a date to be determined by the Speaker of the House. This is the second US Capitol Tree from Oregon and the first one from the Willamette National Forest.

The tree will be decorated with 10,000 handmade ornaments from Oregon.