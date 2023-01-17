US Appeals Court To Hear NCAA Case Over Pay For Athletes

The Rose Bowl logo is seen during a fly over before the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game between Utah and Ohio State Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. Flipping the current college football playoff from four-teams to a 12-teams for the final two years of the current television contract will give those in charge of the postseason a look at how it works before committing to anything long term. But, The Granddaddy of Them All wants the CFP management committee to assure game organizers that their game will continue to be played annually on New Year's Day. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The NCAA hopes a federal appeals court will block a lawsuit that seeks to treat athletes as employees who are paid for their time.

It is the latest test of amateurism in college sports.

The Division I athletes who filed the suit want hourly wages similar to those earned in work-study programs.

They say the nation’s colleges are violating fair labor practices by failing to pay them for the time they put into their sports.

Baylor University President Linda Livingston, chairperson of the NCAA’s Board of Governors, says the idea would have a “potentially catastrophic impact on college sports.”