Urgent Action Needed: Save America’s Military from Radical Transformation

The U.S. military, traditionally a symbol of strength, unity, and commitment to national security, has been facing a transformative shift in recent times. Under the guise of being “Woke,” certain ideologies have infiltrated military institutions, creating a divide among the ranks and eroding the core values that have long defined the armed forces. The U.S. Senate’s vacation may seem like a time for rest, but it is crucial for concerned citizens to call for the Senate to return and address this pressing issue. For more information, Lars speaks with Frank Gaffney the Founder of the Center for Security Policy, and author of the new #1 best-selling book on Amazon (in its category), “The Indictment: Prosecuting the Chinese Communist Party & Friends for Crimes against America, China, and the World.”

