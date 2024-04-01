KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

UPS To Become The Primary Air Cargo Provider For The United States Postal Service

April 1, 2024 10:05AM PDT
Share
UPS To Become The Primary Air Cargo Provider For The United States Postal Service
A United Parcel Service truck is parked on a street, in New York, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Unionized UPS workers voted overwhelmingly on Friday, June 16, to authorize a strike, setting the stage for a potential work stoppage if the package delivery company and Teamsters can’t come to an agreement before their contract expires next month.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)

(Associated Press) – UPS will become the primary air cargo provider for the United States Postal Service.

The Atlanta shipping company said Monday that it had received an air cargo contract from the U.S. Postal Service that significantly expands an existing partnership between the two.

UPS will move the majority of air cargo in the U.S. for the postal service following a transition period, according to UPS. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

More about:
United States Postal Service
ups

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Climbs Back To Nearly 7% After Two-Week Slide
2

President Of Plaid Pantry Wants To Change Oregon's Bottle Bill
3

Republicans Threaten To Hold Attorney General Garland In Contempt Over President Biden Documents Case
4

Judge Clears Way For Former President Trump To Appeal Ruling Keeping Fani Willis On Georgia 2020 Election Case
5

February Home Sales Hit Strongest Pace In A Year As Mortgage Rates Ease And More Houses Hit Market