UPS Driver Robbed After Being Kidnapped At Gun Point, Duct Taped

Nov 21, 2020 @ 7:36am

Friday evening Portland Police say they were called out to the 4700 block of northeast 106th Avenue on reports of a UPS driver being kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint.

According to Portland Police, “The UPS Driver had been delivering packages and was outside of his truck when four black male suspects confronted him. One suspect pointed a pistol at the driver demanding he give them his delivery truck. The other suspects duct-taped the UPS driver’s wrists and forced him into their Honda with them.”

Portland Police explained, “One suspect drove the UPS truck while the Honda followed. A short distance later, they stopped and the suspects stole packages from the UPS truck.”

According to Police the driver was released unharmed.

The suspected took off in a light colored Honda.

Now investigators are asking anybody with information on the incident to come forward.

