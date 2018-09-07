Update: Wanted Man Captured At Area Hotel
By Brandon Ison
|
Sep 7, 2018 @ 5:32 PM
Photo furnished by Washington County Sheriff's Office

Portland, Oregon-A person of interest in nearly a dozen felony cases throughout Washington County has been taken into custody at an area hotel. Beaverton detectives received the tip.

Around 1:30PM this afternoon Washington County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Negotiation Team took 25 year old Marcos Jaimes-Radilla into custody peacefully in the parking lot of a southwest Portland hotel.

Last month, deputies asked for the public’s help in locating Jaimes-Radilla. He is in Jail now on three outstanding warrants.

 

More from WCSO:

Update: Wanted Man Captured At Area Hotel September 7, 2018

On September 7, 2018 at 1:30 p.m., The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Negotiation Team (TNT) took Marcos Jaimes-Radilla into custody. This morning, detectives
with the Beaverton Police Department received information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Jaimes-Radilla. He was peacefully taken into custody in the parking lot of a southwest
Portland hotel.

Last month, deputies asked for the public’s help in locating Mr. Jaimes-Radilla. Mr. Jaimes-Radilla was lodged at the Washington County Jail on three outstanding warrants. Additionally, he was
charged with one count of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the media, the public, and the Beaverton Police
Department for their assistance in this case.

