UPDATE: Bodies Identified In Suspected Foul Play Sweet Home Fire
Authorities in Sweet Home, OR responded to a house fire on Tamarack Street Tuesday morning.
They say that when they arrived the house was engulfed in flames.
After putting the flames out, rescue personnel entered the home found four deceased bodies.
Authorities say that when they began to investigate, they found trauma to the bodies that was not consistent with a fire.
They say their initial examination of the scene “included evidence of gunshot wounds as well as sharp, blunt force trauma”.
The four who were found dead have been identified as 63 year-old John Shobert, 41 year-old Tiffany Shobert, 15 year-old Johnathon Shobert, and two year-old Charlotte Shobert.
All four were said to of lived in the home together.
Fire investigators determined that gasoline was used to start the fire.
A gun, the sharp, blunt force instrument, and a torch lighter were located near the bodies.