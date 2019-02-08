UPDATE – 53 Cases of the Measles Confirmed in Clark County

VANCOUVER, Wash. – Clark County Public Health has now confirmed 53 cases of the measles and suspect 7 more.

However, they have not determined any new locations where people may have been exposed. Of the cases, 38 are kids between 1 and 10. There are only 2 that are older than 19.

Here is the official press release:

Vancouver, Wash. – Clark County Public Health is continuing its measles outbreak investigation. Since Jan. 1, we have identified 53 confirmed cases and seven suspect cases. Public Health has not identified any additional locations where people may have been exposed to measles.

Here are the details of the confirmed cases:

Age 1 to 10 years: 38 cases 11 to 18 years: 13 cases 19 to 29 years: one case 30 to 39 years: one case

Immunization status Unimmunized: 46 cases Unverified: six cases 1 MMR vaccine: one case

Hospitalization: one case (none currently)

Public Health is not providing any additional information about the one case with one dose of MMR in order to protect the patient’s privacy.

For a complete list of exposure sites, visit the Public Health measles investigation webpage.

The Feb. 4 exposure at The Vancouver Clinic Salmon Creek has been removed from the list of potential exposure sites. Public Health learned the clinic was notified in advance of the potential measles patient and was able to take prevention measures to ensure others were not exposed to the patient.

Clark County Public Health is urging anyone who has been exposed at an identified location and believes they have symptoms of measles to call their health care provider prior to visiting the medical office to make a plan that avoids exposing others in the waiting room. People who believe they have symptoms of measles should not go directly to medical offices, urgent care centers or emergency departments (unless experiencing a medical emergency) without calling in advance.

Additional resources

For information about additional exposure sites in Oregon, linked to the confirmed case in Multnomah County, visit the Oregon Health Authority measles webpage. For information about other measles cases in Washington, visit the Washington State Department of Health measles webpage.

Public Health has established a call center for questions related to the investigation. Anyone who has questions about public exposures should call 360.397.8021. The call center is open daily.

Anyone with questions about their measles immunity or the measles vaccine should contact their primary care provider. Clark County Public Health does not provide immunizations or testing for immunity.

If you are unsure of your family’s immunization status, you can view, download and print your family’s immunization information online at MyIR or request a copy of your immunization record from the Washington State Department of Health.