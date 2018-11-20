Up to Two Feet Of Snow Coming To Mount Hood

Portland, Or. – The National Weather Service in Portland says we are about to turn a weather corner. Starting tomorrow, we will see rain in the lowlands and snow in the mountains.

Forecaster Bill Schneider says ” we have a storm system that will be coming in Wednesday, the first part of it. And then a stronger system coming in Thursday and that’s when we expect it to lower down to the passes.” He says the storm should not affect travel through the mountain passes on Wednesday, but the passes could see five inches of snow on Thursday.

He says “we’ve had sort of a snow drought so far this season and I’m sure all the skiers will be happy about getting some snow up in the ski areas finally.” He says ski resorts could get up to two feet of snow. Right now, Mount Hood Meadows has a three inch base and Timberline Lodge has a five inch base.