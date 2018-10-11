UO Aims For Another Billion In Fundraising

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – The University of Oregon has upped its ambitious fundraising goals, seeking to bring in another billion dollars over the next several years.

The Register-Guard reports that UO President Michael Schill says half of the money would go to pay for the Knight campus., matching the $500 million coming from Nike co-founder Phil Knight and his wife, Penny.

The rest of the money would pay for projects and services around the university, including a new 60,000-square-foot classroom building, scholarships for low-income Oregonians, and student advising.

The UO announced the initial campaign in October 2014, and the new fundraising goal raises the target from $2 billion to $3 billion. The school hasn’t set an exact timeline for the campaign.