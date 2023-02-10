Unraveling the Mystery: What Data Was Gathered by China’s Spy Balloon?

A senior State Department official stated that the Chinese balloon that entered the U.S. was equipped with antennas capable of collecting communications. The Biden administration is preparing to take action against China’s surveillance program. The balloon was also fitted with large solar panels, which could power a range of intelligence-collection sensors. The manufacturer of the balloon has a direct connection with the Chinese military, the official added. After a week of spying over the friendly skies of America, what information did China’s balloon actually collect? For more information, Lars speaks with Bryan Clark, who is a Senior Fellow and Director at the Center for Defense Concepts and Technology at the Hudson Institute.