Unraveling the Mystery behind Portland’s Record-Breaking Weekend Temperatures

May 17, 2023 12:06PM PDT
heat wave

Over the weekend, most of western Oregon and Washington found themselves under a ‘Heat Advisory,’ as declared by the National Weather Service. It was a situation that raised eyebrows and left many wondering about the cause behind such scorching temperatures. The existing record for May 13 had stood strong for nearly five decades, with Portland hitting a sweltering 92 degrees back in 1973. However, as the mercury soared, there was a growing anticipation that this record might be shattered. The city braced itself for potentially even higher temperatures on Saturday, signaling a potential historic moment in Portland’s weather history. What caused the record temperatures in Portland this weekend? For more information, Lars spoke with Meteorologist and airline pilot, Chuck Wiese.

