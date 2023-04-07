KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Unpacking the Trump Indictment: Is His Arrest Really Not a Big Deal?

April 7, 2023 10:55AM PDT
The indictment of former president Donald Trump was a first of its kind, but is Trump’s arrest really not as big of a deal as it’s been made out to be? On Tuesday, Donald Trump made history by becoming the first former president to be charged with a criminal violation. Despite fears from his supporters that such charges would have dire consequences, there were no catastrophic events that followed. For more information, Lars speaks with Bob Barr, former CIA Analyst and Member of Congress.

