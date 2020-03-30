Unknown Regular Customer Leaves $10,000 Tip in Florida Restaurant
Last week, a day before Florida restaurants were told to close because of coronavirus, a regular customer at a Naples, Florida, restaurant left a $10,000 tip for employees. However, workers there don’t know the name of the mystery customer, who comes in regularly, both alone and with family. Ross Edlund, the owner of the Skillets restaurant chain where the tip was left, says he wants to thank the man, whose name could be Bob or Bill.
“It’s funny because we have regulars who have been coming in forever, and they’re our friends but we don’t always know their names. We know their faces, their orders, their favorite tables, but we don’t know exactly who they are,” Edlund said.
He added that his staffers got big tips last week and keep getting them as the restaurants stay open for curbside orders. “Do not open unless you close,” read one tip envelope handed to Edlund last week. The envelope had $150 in it, which he passed on to staffers.” “We’re taking it day by day,” Edlund said. “We’re making sure no one loses their health benefits. We’re counseling our staff on how to apply for unemployment.”
As for the $10,000, Skillet’s 20 staffers split the cash.