      Weather Alert

University Of Washington To Go Remote To Start Winter Quarter

Dec 21, 2021 @ 2:36pm
Photo Courtesy: MGN Online

SEATTLE (AP) – The University of Washington says it will implement remote learning for the first week of the winter quarter in January because of growing concerns about the highly-contagious omicron variant.

The Seattle Times reports a Tuesday message from UW President Ana Mari Cauce and Provost and Executive Vice President Mark Richards says a week of primarily online classes will help minimize disruptions caused by the omicron variant and enable more people to receive a vaccination booster.

The University of Oregon in Eugene said this week it will require all students, faculty, and staff to receive a COVID-19 booster as soon as they are eligible.

TAGS
Covid-19 Omicron remote learning University of Washington
Popular Posts
Suspect Arrested In Fatal SE Portland Hit & Run
Teen Dead In Camas Crash Identified
Shooting Threat At Lake Oswego High School
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Portland Area
18-Year-Old Shot To Death In East Portland In City's 84th Homicide
Connect With Us Listen To Us On