University Of Washington Student Sues For Tuition Refund

Sep 17, 2020 @ 11:41am
SEATTLE (AP) – A graduate student at the University of Washington filed a lawsuit demanding tuition reimbursement after the school shifted most of its classes online for the remainder of the year.

The Seattle Times reported that Alexander Barry wrote in the complaint filed Wednesday in King County Superior Court that he paid the university for an on-campus experience that he has not yet received.

University spokesperson Victor Balta says in a statement that the school’s transition online has resulted in an increase in its investment in new technology and salaries for faculty and staff.

The complaint says the school has not refunded any tuition despite canceling most in-person activities.

