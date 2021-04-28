      Weather Alert

University Of Portland To Require Proof Of COVID VAX

Apr 27, 2021 @ 5:05pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – University of Portland officials have announced that the school will require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for all students, faculty and staff when the fall semester starts.

The school made the announcement Tuesday in a news release.

Employees must provide proof of vaccination by Aug. 1 and students must provide proof by Sept. 1.

The release says more than 100 colleges and universities nationally have announced vaccination requirements for students and/or employees, according to The Chronicle of Higher Education.

Lewis and Clark College said last week it would require vaccinations for students and urge faculty and staff to get vaccinated.

