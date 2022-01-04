University Of Portland To Require COVID-19 Booster For Spring Semester

PORTLAND, Ore. – The University of Portland says COVID-19 booster shots will be required for students, faculty, and staff to return to campus for the Spring semester.
The final deadline to get the shot is February 1st.
The school also says because of the surging virus, the first week of classes beginning January 10th will be online only.
Dr. Herbert A. Medina, the University’s Provost and Acting President, announced the return-to-campus policy changes Tuesday, “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, two principles have guided our efforts: first, promoting the health and well-being of UP community members, and second, living out our mission as a face-to-face, residential institution. The measures we announce today are intended to help us achieve both goals and safely return to campus for our new academic term. I am confident that with continued vigilance and adherence to our COVID-19 protocols, the coming semester will be just as successful as the last.”