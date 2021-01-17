      Weather Alert

University Of Portland Staff Member Tests Positive For UK COVID-19 Variant

Jan 16, 2021 @ 7:03pm

The University of Portland says it was notified that “ a previously-diagnosed case of COVID-19 infecting one (1) on-campus staff member is the recently-discovered “UK variant” or “B.1.1.7” strain of the virus.”

It’s the first known case of the variant in Oregon.

According to the university The infected staff member has been in isolation since being diagnosed.

University community members that came in close contact with the staff member have been in quarantine since Monday.

