University Of Oregon To Require COVID-19 Booster

Dec 20, 2021 @ 5:15pm

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – As the highly transmissible omicron variant spreads across the country, University of Oregon students, faculty and staff will be required to get a COVID-19 booster shot as soon as they are eligible.

That’s according to an announcement Monday by school officials.

Currently the university and the state’s six other public universities require COVID-19 vaccinations for those on campus.

As of Monday afternoon, the University of Oregon is the only public university in the state to publicly announce a booster requirement.

Last Friday, Gov. Kate Brown and state health officials urged Oregonians to get booster shots immediately.

