University Of Oregon Sues Former Campus Police Officer

Apr 26, 2021 @ 2:53pm

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – The University of Oregon has filed a federal lawsuit against a former campus police officer.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the lawsuit accuses him of lying in police reports and withholding key evidence in an alleged malicious prosecution of a Latino bicyclist he stopped at gunpoint in 2018.

The university fired officer Troy Phillips in 2019 for dishonesty.

Phillips couldn’t immediately be reached by the newspaper for comment.

The lawsuit accuses Phillips of unlawful arrest, malicious prosecution and fabricating evidence and says Phillips should pay damages owed to Eliborio Rodrigues’ estate.

