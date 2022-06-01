University Of Oregon Researching Effects Of Smartphones On Wellbeing

Eugene, Ore. – There’s no denying smartphones have changed our lives. And are still constantly changing how we navigate the world. Even so, there’s still a lot that hasn’t been researched in terms of what exactly those devices that we bring everywhere, are doing to our brains. This is largely because of drawbacks in the methods used during past studies that have attempted to measure the effects of smartphones on our minds.
“The current research on this topic is largely based on people answering questionnaires. A question like, ‘how many hours did you use your phone yesterday?’ And we know people are typically pretty bad at answering that question accurately” said Dr. Nicholas Allen, a professor of psychology, and director of the Center for Digital Mental Health at the University of Oregon.
He is also the lead researcher in a new study with Google to measure how smartphone use impacts daily wellbeing. The study is currently seeking participants if you would like to join by downloading and using Google’s Health Studies app. Allen says by partnering with Google and by using the app, researchers will be able to collect much more accurate data from a broad group of people, in order to get us better insight into how your phone use habits impact your physical and mental health.
“A lot of people. All over the United States. From all sorts of different backgrounds and geographic locations. And were actually using the phone to collect data on the patterns of how people use their phones. And then looking at how they’re associated with someone’s mental health and well being and how that can change based on the way they use their phone,” Allen said. Adding, there’s a lot of assumptions made about what phones are doing to people, but there needs to be more concrete data. “There does seem to be in most studies, a relationship between how much you use your device and your mental health and well being. But we also know there’s not a big correlation. Also it’s very variable. And when you got an effect that’s small and highly variable, then that probably means there are some other factors that we need to learn about, that are determining whether this association is strong or not. So as we learn more about those other factors, that will probably be one of the big additions that this study will add to what we already know.”
Allen explains more of how the study plans to gather data and draw conclusions from tracking things like the number of times you unlock your phone and the categories of apps you’re using.
“One of the really important factors of the study is that it’s actually measuring how you use the phone, getting information directly from the phone. So we know objectively how long you’ve used it, what particular ways you used it,” said Allen, who mentions the study does value privacy, and can’t see the specific websites or apps you’re using. “We can also get data on other things, like sleep, physical activity, mobility, social connection, things like that, that you can get from the phone. You may use your phone for three hours a day. And that might or might not be problematic, depending on when you use it. So if you use it late at night and it stops you from getting decent sleep, we know sleep is strongly related to mental health. So it might be one way phones have an effect on mental health. Not because they’re inherently bad or good for your mental health. But because they interfere with things that we know are healthy activities.”
Allen says the negative feelings towards what smart devices are doing to our health is similar to other reactions to emerging tech throughout history. Adding, this is exactly why he wants to do this research, so we can understand it more, and use it in the healthiest way possible.
“Every piece of technology that has ever been invented has got benefits, and has risks and problems. As a society, as we integrate these technologies into our community we seek to understand better how we can maximize the benefits and minimize the risks,” pointing to cars as an example of how over time, research has led to better designs and regulations. “I think with things like cell phones we have to have a similar approach. They’re not all bad, and they’re not all good. We’ve got a mixed bag here. And the more we understand about the bad and the good and what’s causing them and for whom, then the better off we’ll be in getting to that point where we can really maximize their benefits and minimize the risks.”
Allen is applauding big tech for pushing for this research to better understand its products and effects on society.
“We hope manufactures will use the data to build better products and to build products that are safer. Give people all the positive things they like from their smart phones, but reduce the risk,” Allen said. “Maybe even policymakers will be able to use this information as well. As we understand more about the effects of these devices, they can setup policies that support good health.”
To participate download Google Health Studies, find the digital well-being study and sign up.
Users will have to give “informed consent” to participate and their data “will be managed according to strict ethical standards and will only be used for research and to inform better products. (Data) will never be sold or used for advertising.”