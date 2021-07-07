      Weather Alert

University Of Oregon Receives Second $500 Million Gift From Knights

Jul 6, 2021 @ 5:18pm

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – The University of Oregon says it will start the second phase of building on the Phil and Penny Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact campus after receiving another $500 million donation.

The Register-Guard reports the first phase of the new campus started in 2016 – after the first half-a-billion dollar gift from the Nike co-founder and his wife – with a science building.

Phase two will pay for a second building for “bioengineering and applied science research building to support expanded research programs and facilities,” according to the University of Oregon.

The focus of the new campus is to translate scientific discoveries into advances in healthcare and other fields.

