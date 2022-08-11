University Of Oregon President Michael Schill Leaves For Northwestern

EUGENE, Ore. – University of Oregon President Michael Schill is leaving Eugene to become the 17th president of Northwestern University.
Schill has led Oregon since 2015.
Before that he was the dean of the University of Chicago Law School.
He will start at Northwestern this fall.
The U of O says it will move quickly to appoint an interim president.
