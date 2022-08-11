      Weather Alert

University Of Oregon President Michael Schill Leaves For Northwestern

Aug 11, 2022 @ 10:39am

EUGENE, Ore. – University of Oregon President Michael Schill is leaving Eugene to become the 17th president of Northwestern University.

Schill has led Oregon since 2015.

Before that he was the dean of the University of Chicago Law School.

He will start at Northwestern this fall.

The U of O says it will move quickly to appoint an interim president.

TAGS
Michael Schill Northwestern President University of Oregon
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Cooling Centers Open Sunday For Triple Digit Heat
Search Continues For Killer Of Estacada Couple In 2019
Arrest Made In 2019 Murder Of Portland Activist
Suspect Still Wanted In Shooting Death Outside Hillsboro Bar
Connect With Us Listen To Us On