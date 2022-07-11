      Weather Alert

University Of Oregon Names Jerry Schumacher Next Track Coach

Jul 11, 2022 @ 10:40am

EUGENE, Ore. – The University of Oregon has named Jerry Schumacher its next Track and Field and Cross Country head coach.

Schumacher has spent the last 15 years running the Nike Bowerman Track Club.

He’s coached 28 Olympians and is the 2017 USATF Coach of the Year.

He replaces Robert Johnson, who’s contract was not renewed after last season.

TAGS
ducks Eugene Hayward Field Oregon track
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
4th Flock Of Birds Tests Positive For Bird Flu In Oregon
Ex-Cop Chauvin Gets 21 Years For Violating George Floyd's Civil Rights
WNBA's Brittney Griner Appears In Court, Pleads Guilty In Russia Drugs Trial
Family Of Former Bronco Star Demaryius Thomas Says He Had CTE At Time Of Death
Connect With Us Listen To Us On