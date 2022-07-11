University Of Oregon Names Jerry Schumacher Next Track Coach

EUGENE, Ore. – The University of Oregon has named Jerry Schumacher its next Track and Field and Cross Country head coach.
Schumacher has spent the last 15 years running the Nike Bowerman Track Club.
He’s coached 28 Olympians and is the 2017 USATF Coach of the Year.
He replaces Robert Johnson, who’s contract was not renewed after last season.
Championship pedigree.
Jerry Schumacher has been named the 14th Head Coach in @OregonTF history. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/MiQ49pRV1E
— GoDucks (@GoDucks) July 11, 2022
