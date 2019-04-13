University of Oregon Frat Suspended
By Grant McHill
Apr 12, 2019 @ 5:14 PM

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – University of Oregon officials says the university’s chapter of Alpha Epsilon Pi has been placed on temporary suspension while allegations of hazing are being investigated.

The Register-Guard reports Upsilon Omega was issued the suspension notice on April 9, according to University spokeswoman Molly Blancett.

Alpha Epsilon Pi national headquarters spokesman Jon Pierce says they learned of the suspension on April 10 but don’t know the details surrounding the allegations. Pierce says hazing is not tolerated in any form by the fraternity.

Blancett says the emergency action was taken to ensure the health and safety of the university community which is standard operating procedure.

She says the fraternity chapter will be allowed to function in a limited capacity during the university’s investigation but it won’t be allowed to hold any activities.

