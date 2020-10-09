University of Oregon Covid-19 Increase
All summer long the University has been working with Lane county officials on contact tracing, testing and other covid-19 protocols for the return back to classes.
But in the first week of October, there have been 121 new cases. A majority of the students live off campus,
But Kay Jarvis with the University of Oregon says rules still must be followed even if students are off campus to help curb the spread of Covid-19.
The total number of positive tests for the university is 272 since June, four of which are university employees.
Lane County Public health is reaching out to those who might have been exposed.