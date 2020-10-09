      Weather Alert

University of Oregon Covid-19 Increase

Oct 8, 2020 @ 5:01pm

All summer long the University has been working with Lane county officials on contact tracing, testing and other covid-19 protocols for the return back to classes.

But in the first week of October, there have been 121 new cases. A majority of the students live off campus,

But Kay Jarvis with the University of Oregon says rules still must be followed even if students are off campus to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

The total number of positive tests for the university is 272 since June, four of which are university employees.

Lane County Public health is reaching out to those who might have been exposed.

TAGS
college Coronavirus covid19 protocol
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro