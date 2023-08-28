KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Faculty Member Shot And Killed On University Of North Carolina Campus

August 28, 2023 2:55PM PDT
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A University of North Carolina official says that a faculty member was shot and killed in a campus building.

UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said the shooting was in Caudill Laboratories, and there is no longer a threat to the public.

The school says a suspect has been arrested.

Students and faculty at the flagship campus barricaded themselves in dorm rooms, offices and classrooms for hours until a lockdown was lifted.

