Faculty Member Shot And Killed On University Of North Carolina Campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A University of North Carolina official says that a faculty member was shot and killed in a campus building.

UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said the shooting was in Caudill Laboratories, and there is no longer a threat to the public.

The school says a suspect has been arrested.

Students and faculty at the flagship campus barricaded themselves in dorm rooms, offices and classrooms for hours until a lockdown was lifted.