Universities continue to raise tuition amid Coronavirus financial hardships
Lars brings on Eduardo Neret, a journalist with Campus Reform to discuss how difficult it may be for students to go back to school this fall. There are many students who had to transition their higher education learning to online schooling this spring. Due to these changes, many students are reconsidering their financial situations because of tuition hikes and may continue to receive their education online. Listen below for more.
