United Airlines To Suspend Service From Everett Airport

Jul 20, 2021 @ 10:41am

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) – United Airlines plans to suspend service out of Paine Field airport in Everett, Washington, beginning in early October.

In a statement Monday, a United spokesperson said that the airline has “continued to evaluate and adapt its network” and that the decision is “based on demand trends.”

The airline now operates one daily United Express flight between Denver International Airport and Paine Field, which will be discontinued beginning October 5, according to the statement.

The Seattle Times reports United said it will continue to serve the region with nonstop service to Seattle from Denver, New York/Newark, Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco.

