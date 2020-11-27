Union Gospel Mission to Provide More Than 1,000 Thanksgiving Meals All Over Portland
Portland, Ore., – Union Gospel Mission is providing more than 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to those in need downtown, living in camps all over Portland and on the East Side at their overnight shelter during Thanksgiving week. This is nearly a 20% increase in the number of Thanksgiving meals normally provided.
“For decades, we have put on a giant feast on Thanksgiving where we closed the street and served well over 800 meals. This year we can’t gather even a couple dozen people, so we have innovated new ways to “feed the hungry” and celebrate the season,” says Bill Russell Executive Director.
The meals include traditional favorites like turkey, gravy, potatoes, cranberry sauce, and of course pumpkin pie.
Guests at the downtown location will also receive a gift bag with a hat, gloves, socks, hand warmers, hygiene items and a snack sack.
If you would like to help the Mission provide meals to those in need visit www.ugmportland.org/donate, call 503-274-4483 or mail a check to 3 NW Third Avenue Portland, OR 97209.
About Union Gospel Mission: Union Gospel Mission’s purpose is “Feeding the hungry, restoring the addict and loving our neighbor.” Union Gospel Mission has been serving Portland since 1927. Union Gospel Mission provides meals and care for the homeless and operates LifeChange — a transformative recovery program for men, women and children. Contact Union Gospel Mission at 503-274-4483, ugmportland.org or on social media @ugmpdx