Union Gospel Mission Struck With COVID-19
PORTLAND, Ore. — At least 18 residents of the recovery program at Union Gospel Mission on West Burnside and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since Thanksgiving.
There were four confirmed cases among residents and one staff member on Thanksgiving night. Widespread testing on Friday turned up some additional cases. The affected residents are being isolated in private rooms on separate floors, away from the rest of the population.
The mission is working with the Oregon Health Authority and Multnomah County Health Department to contain the outbreak.
The mission is closed to visitors as of now, and high-touch surfaces are sanitized frequently.