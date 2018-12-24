Union Gospel Mission Serving Up 500 Christmas Meals

Portland, Oregon – Every one has a place to go and a warm meal to eat on Christmas thanks to hard working volunteers at our local non-profits, like the Union Gospel Mission. The Union Gospel Mission is making 500 meals to serve on Christmas Day during lunch time from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m on Christmas. The meal is free and open to anyone in need.

Union Gospel Mission Preparing to Serve 500 Christmas Day Meals

Portland, Ore., – Union Gospel Mission will be providing 500 meals on Christmas Day, Tuesday, December 25 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Union Gospel Mission. The meal is free and open to anyone in need.

The Mission is preparing 200 lbs. each of ham, Au gratin potatoes, and green beans with bacon and onions. The menu also includes Ambrosia fruit salad, dinner rolls with butter, and nearly 100 pies. We will also serve 60 gallons of hot coffee. In addition to the meal, guests will receive a gift bag that includes a scarf, gloves, hand warmers, a flashlight, and a hygiene kit, along with a giant home baked cookie. Over 130 volunteers will be involved in preparing the meal and serving at the event.

“This is my first Christmas homeless, it’s like family when you can’t go out to see your family…it’s like a big family here” says Randy.

Union Gospel Mission is seeking donations of hams and coffee for the event. Items may be dropped off at 3 NW Third Avenue in Portland or call 503-274-4483. Donations may be made online at www.ugmportland.org.

