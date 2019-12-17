      Weather Alert

Unemployment Hits A Historic Low

Dec 17, 2019 @ 3:29pm

Oregon’s unemployment rate last month was 3.9, the last time it was at that level, was 1976, when a loaf of bread was thirty cents and the average house price was under 40 grand.

Oregon State economist David Cooke discussed some of the factors for the rate dropping. He said the weather in November played helped in the decrease. Construction which is usually on the decline, had an increase instead. Health care jobs lead the pack as the fastest growing sector in Oregon.

Some of the Industries that took a hit would be retail sales, and Government jobs.

TAGS
construction jobs healthcare jobs Lowest since 1976 unemployment
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport
Interactive Traffic Map