Unemployment Hits A Historic Low
Oregon’s unemployment rate last month was 3.9, the last time it was at that level, was 1976, when a loaf of bread was thirty cents and the average house price was under 40 grand.
Oregon State economist David Cooke discussed some of the factors for the rate dropping. He said the weather in November played helped in the decrease. Construction which is usually on the decline, had an increase instead. Health care jobs lead the pack as the fastest growing sector in Oregon.
Some of the Industries that took a hit would be retail sales, and Government jobs.