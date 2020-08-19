Unemployment Continues To Decline In July
Courtesy: MGN
Over the past three months, unemployment seems to be shrinking…David Cook – Economist with OED told KXL that July saw slow growth compared to the previous month (June) with 25,500 new jobs added in July.
Leisure and Hospitality saw the most jobs come back in July. Oregon unemployment was at 10.4, the national average was 10.2 …
Some Industries that have kept losing jobs would include financial services, private education, professional and business services.