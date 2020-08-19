      Breaking News
It’s Official…Joe Biden Is The Democratic Pick For President.

Unemployment Continues To Decline In July

Aug 18, 2020 @ 5:19pm
Courtesy: MGN

Over the past three months, unemployment seems to be shrinking…David Cook – Economist with OED told KXL that July saw slow growth compared to the previous month (June) with 25,500 new jobs added in July.

Leisure and Hospitality saw the most jobs come back in July. Oregon unemployment was at 10.4, the national average was 10.2 …

Some Industries that have kept losing jobs would include financial services, private education, professional and business services.

 

TAGS
Covid-19 Industry jobs oregon employment Oregon State unemployment
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro