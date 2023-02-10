KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Uncovering the Truth Behind Claims of Discrimination at Pacific University of Oregon

February 10, 2023 11:35AM PST
Is Pacific University of Oregon discriminating against white students? A federal civil rights complaint has been filed against Pacific University in Oregon, alleging segregation of participants by race and exclusion of white people. The complaint cites six instances of discriminatory practices, primarily events for students and faculty of color. The complainant, Mark Perry, believes the university may be “unacceptably unaware” or “unconcerned” about violating the civil rights of some students based on race.  For more information, Lars speaks with Matt Lamb, the associate editor for the College Fix.

 

