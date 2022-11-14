Uncle Sam Is Watching You

From trigger warnings to micro-aggressions, America’s young people seem to be bathing in anxiety, now a government agency says we should start screening for this millennial boogie man, but does it make any sense?

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), is recommending that virtually every man, woman, and child over the age of eight be screened for anxiety. Unlike recommendations made by other government task forces, those by this agency can have costly consequences. Under federal law, when the USPSTF recommends certain health care screening procedures, they must be covered by health insurers at no cost to the insured, regardless of how expensive or how little benefit results. If you have an insurance policy through your employer or through Medicaid or Medicare then this recommendation could potentially cost you thousands of dollars annually if your doctor deems a screening necessary for your mental health. For more information, Lars speaks with Bob Barr, former CIA Analyst and Member of Congress.