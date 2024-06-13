KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Unanimous Supreme Court Preserves Access To Widely Used Abortion Medication

June 13, 2024 7:58AM PDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has preserved access to a medication used in nearly two-thirds of all abortions in the U.S. last year.

It’s the court’s first abortion decision since conservative justices overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago.

The justices ruled Thursday abortion opponents lacked the legal right to sue over the federal Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the medication, mifepristone, and the FDA’s subsequent actions to ease access to it.

The case had threatened to restrict access to mifepristone across the country, including in states where abortion remains legal.

The Biden administration and New York-based manufacturer Danco Laboratories argued mifepristone is among the safest drugs the FDA has ever approved.

