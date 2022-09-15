Umatilla County Man Indicted For Alleged Wildhorse Resort And Casino Robbery, Shootout

PORTLAND, Ore. – A federal grand jury in Portland has indicted a Umatilla County man on several charges after he allegedly robbed the Wildhorse Resort and Casino last month.

Police say 51-year-old Javier Vigil entered the casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation, walked straight to the cashier cage and handed the teller a demand note for $1 million dollars.

He then allegedly pulled a gun and threatened to “bathe every in blood.”

After the cashier gave him $70,00 in cash, he allegedly shot at tribal police officers trying to escape.

He was injured by returning gunfire and arrested.

He’s pleaded not guilty and will go to trial in November.