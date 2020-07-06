Umatilla County COVID-19 Spike Linked To Sick Employees Returning To Work
PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) – A spike in COVID-19 cases in Oregon’s Umatilla County has been fueled in part by sick employees returning to their jobs. J
oseph Fiumara, the county’s public health inspector, told The Oregonian/OregonLive that people who tested positive were returning to their jobs as the county reopened and didn’t realize they had COVID-19 because they had mild symptoms.
The county’s largest workplace outbreak is at the Lamb Weston potato factory in Hermiston.
Umatilla County has 2% of the state’s population but has accounted for nearly one-fifth of Oregon’s case count over the past week.
Umatilla is now one of eight rural counties on a state “watch list.”