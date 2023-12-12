KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

US Announces New Sanctions On Russia’s Weapons Suppliers As Zelenskyy Visits Washington

December 12, 2023 10:09AM PST
US Announces New Sanctions On Russia’s Weapons Suppliers As Zelenskyy Visits Washington
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is hitting hundreds of people and firms around the globe with new economic and diplomatic sanctions as the U.S. targets third-country contributors that are equipping Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions stretch from Russia to China to Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

The latest round of sanctions landed as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting Washington to make an appeal for more financial support as his nation defends against the Russian invasion that will enter its third year in February.

The financial penalties which have rendered Russia the most sanctioned country in the world but have yet to deliver a knockout punch to Russia’s economy.

