UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Proudly Shaking Hands at Hospital
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Friday that he’s tested positive for coronavirus. “I’ve developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus–that’s to say, a temperature and a persistent cough…I’ve taken a test that has come out positive,” the 55-year-old Johnson said in a selfie video posted to Twitter. “I’m working from home, I’m self-isolating and that’s entirely the right thing to do…I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to lead the national fight back against coronavirus.” T
he news comes just two days after Prince Charles likewise announced that he had contracted coronavirus. Back on March 3, Johnson told reporters that he visited a hospital “where there were actually a few coronavirus patients and I shook hands with everybody, you’ll be pleased to know, and I continue to shake hands.”