UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Proudly Shaking Hands at Hospital

Mar 27, 2020 @ 2:40pm

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Friday that he’s tested positive for coronavirus. “I’ve developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus–that’s to say, a temperature and a persistent cough…I’ve taken a test that has come out positive,” the 55-year-old Johnson said in a selfie video posted to Twitter. “I’m working from home, I’m self-isolating and that’s entirely the right thing to do…I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to lead the national fight back against coronavirus.” T

he news comes just two days after Prince Charles likewise announced that he had contracted coronavirus. Back on March 3, Johnson told reporters that he visited a hospital “where there were actually a few coronavirus patients and I shook hands with everybody, you’ll be pleased to know, and I continue to shake hands.”

