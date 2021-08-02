      Weather Alert

UK Eases Travel Restrictions As Industry Lobbies For More

Aug 2, 2021 @ 7:19am
Travellers arrive at Heathrow's Terminal 5 in west London on August 2, 2021 as quarantine restrictions ease. - People fully vaccinated in the United States and European Union, except France will now be allowed to travel to England without having to quarantine on arrival. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

LONDON (AP) – Britain has opened its borders to fully vaccinated travelers from the U.S. and the European Union. The change on Monday came as travel industry leaders urged the Conservative government to further ease restrictions and allow people to enjoy the benefits of a successful COVID-19 inoculation program. Still, there were reports that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government may add a new category to Britain’s traffic light system of travel restrictions, a watchlist that could warn of nations in danger of being downgraded on the COVID-19 list. That’s a move that industry officials say would make many people decide to stay home and hurt thousands of jobs.

