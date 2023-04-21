UK Deputy Prime Minister Quits After Bullying Investigation

FILE – Britain’s Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab arrives at 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Raab has resigned after an independent investigation into complaints that he bullied civil servants. Raab’s decision Friday, April 21, 2023 came the day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak received findings into eight formal complaints that Raab, who is also justice secretary, had been abusive toward staff during a previous stint in that office and while serving as foreign secretary and Brexit secretary. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant file)

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has resigned after an independent investigation into complaints that he bullied civil servants.

Raab’s decision Friday came the day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak received findings into eight formal complaints that Raab, who is also justice secretary, had been abusive toward staff during a previous stint in that office and while serving as foreign secretary and Brexit secretary.

Raab had denied the allegations.

He says two of the complaints were upheld and criticized the findings as flawed.

He said he was quitting because he had vowed to do so if the bullying complaints were substantiated.