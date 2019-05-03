In Brief: Ugly dolls. Beautiful message.



In general terms, Ugly Dolls is a message movie for nine-year olds. More specifically, it probably is more relatable to girls than boys. At least that’s how the nine-year old in me interprets the story.

Moxy is an ugly doll. She and other ugly dolls live in Uglyville. It’s a place where reject dolls from a doll factory end up. Moxy doesn’t really know what lies beyond Uglyville. Yet, she dreams of being loved by a little girl and thinks every day is “the” day it will happen.

One day Moxy and her friends set out to find out what’s beyond their town. What they find is a land of perfect dolls all being trained by Lou. He is the most perfect doll of them all. Perfectionist Lou can’t tolerate imperfection but as a lark he lets Moxy and her pathetic-looking friends stay for training.

Failure is inevitable.

Packed with so-so and predictable music, and fairly crude — but clever — animation, artwork and sets, Ugly Dolls looks more like something that ought to have gone straight to DVD than to the big screen. That said, it kinda grows on you and who doesn’t love — or can’t get behind — a film that says what you look like is what makes you who you are and is what makes you special?

Ugly dolls, beautiful message.

Director: Kelly Asbury

Stars: Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monae, Blake Shelton, Pitbull, Gabriel Inglesias, Wanda Sykes, Leehom Wang, Charli XCX, Bebe Rexha, Lizzo, Emma Roberts. Ice-T

Ugly Dolls is a message movie that says what you look like it unique and that unique look no matter what it is, makes you who you are. This one starts slow and predictable but grows on you. Give it a kid-friendly 3 1/2 out of 5 on the Friday Flicks with Gary 0 to 5 scale.



