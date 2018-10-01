UCC Shooting 3 Years Ago Today
By Rebecca Marshall
|
Oct 1, 2018 @ 12:09 PM

We are thinking of our friends in Roseburg today.  People have been gathering at Umpqua Community College to mark the 3rd Anniversary of a deadly shooting on the campus.  It was on this day in 2015 around 10:38 am, when Christopher Harper Mercer walked onto the campus and began to open fire.  By the time police go there, eight and a professor were dead.

Police exchanged fire with Mercer and then he took his own life.  Officers found six firearms including a long gun on the campus. They said he had enough ammo for a long firefight. Thankfully, it never came to that.

Snyder hall has since been demolished and replaced with a new building. Each year, the town holds a run/walk event…and gathers on campus to remember those who died..and pray it doesn’t happen again.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Small Change, Big Results Don’t Miss It. Senator Squabbling Kavanaugh. Will You Watch? Octopus Slap Hot Cheeto Hospitalization
Comments