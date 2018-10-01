UCC Shooting 3 Years Ago Today

We are thinking of our friends in Roseburg today. People have been gathering at Umpqua Community College to mark the 3rd Anniversary of a deadly shooting on the campus. It was on this day in 2015 around 10:38 am, when Christopher Harper Mercer walked onto the campus and began to open fire. By the time police go there, eight and a professor were dead.

Police exchanged fire with Mercer and then he took his own life. Officers found six firearms including a long gun on the campus. They said he had enough ammo for a long firefight. Thankfully, it never came to that.

Snyder hall has since been demolished and replaced with a new building. Each year, the town holds a run/walk event…and gathers on campus to remember those who died..and pray it doesn’t happen again.