Uber and Lyft Returning to Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) – The Roseburg City Council has unanimously voted to approve ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft within city limits, with some conditions.

The News-Review reports that the vote late Monday comes after Uber left the city in February because Roseburg threatened to fine the company up to $1,500 a day for not following its existing policies on ride-sharing.

The updated ordinance gives the city recorder authority to determine whether a driver is fit.

It also mandates the driver provide proof the vehicle is no more than 15 years old and that it has passed a safety inspection.

City Recorder Amy Sowa says while Uber isn’t happy about the safety inspection, it won’t be a “deal breaker” for the company to operate in town.

Eugene has a similar policy.

