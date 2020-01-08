U-S vs Iran. Is It Over?

The US kills Iran’s top general, Iran fires missiles at two Iraq bases that house Americans. None killed. (as I write this)
The question is: Is this over? Will Iran’s proxy fighters launch their own retaliation? Does Iran have a more covert plan to go after us? What should the US do next?
What should the US do at this point? Was it a good idea to attack and kill the general?
What do you think?
A couple of reports for reference:
https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/07/politics/rockets-us-airbase-iraq/index.html