U-S vs Iran. Is It Over?

Jan 8, 2020 @ 5:54am

The US kills Iran’s top general, Iran fires missiles at two Iraq bases that house Americans. None killed. (as I write this)

The question is: Is this over?  Will Iran’s proxy fighters launch their own retaliation?  Does Iran have a more covert plan to go after us?  What should the US do next?

What should the US do at this point?  Was it a good idea to attack and kill the general?

What do you think?

 

A couple of reports for reference:

https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/07/politics/rockets-us-airbase-iraq/index.html

 

