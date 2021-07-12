U.S. Transportation Secretary To Be In Oregon Wednesday

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The U.S. Transportation Secretary will be in Oregon this week.
Here’s the official press release:
WASHINGTON, DC – From July 14 through July 16, Secretary Buttigieg will go on a three-day infrastructure tour in Oregon, Arizona, and Illinois to promote the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework.
On July 14, Secretary Buttigieg will travel to Corvallis, OR and Eugene, OR to highlight the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework’s $11 billion investment in safety and its historic investment in electric buses.
On July 15, Secretary Buttigieg will travel to Phoenix, AZ to highlight the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework’s historic investment in transit, and how a generational investment in infrastructure can help tribal communities.
On July 16, Secretary Buttigieg will travel to Chicago, IL to highlight the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework’s investments in large, multi-modal projects and public transit.
Additional details on timing and location to come.