U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer to Retire After 14 Terms Representing Oregon’s 3rd Congressional District

U.S. Representative Earl Blumenauer declared that he will not seek reelection next year and is set to retire after serving 14 terms representing Oregon’s 3rd Congressional District. His departure from office will coincide with the completion of his current term, scheduled to end at the close of 2024.

Reports from Willamette Week and The Oregonian first unveiled the announcement on Monday afternoon. Blumenauer revealed his decision to supporters during an event on the same day, as confirmed by his office.

In a subsequent statement, Blumenauer reflected on his five-decade-long political career, citing his service at various levels of government and expressing that it’s time to pursue his life’s mission beyond the realm of day-to-day politics.

Throughout his tenure, Blumenauer has focused on creating livable communities, advocating for safety, health, and economic security. His work encompassed a broad spectrum of issues, from local projects like light rail, streetcars, and bicycles to national concerns such as war and peace, the fight against the war on drugs, contributions to the Affordable Care Act, support for independent restaurants, food and farm policies, animal welfare, and the initiation of significant renewable energy investments.

The Congressman expressed enthusiasm for continuing his advocacy for livable communities in Portland and serving as a resource and ally for future generations.

Blumenauer, initially elected to represent the 3rd District in 1996, holds the title of the longest-serving member among Oregon’s current congressional delegation. His recognition in recent years followed the retirement of former U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, who served in the House of Representatives for 36 years.

His notable trademarks include his signature bowtie and his fervor for public transit. Additionally, the recently opened bike and pedestrian bridge over Interstate 84 in Portland bears his name.

The 3rd District comprises most of Portland, extending eastward to Hood River. Blumenauer secured reelection to his present term with a substantial victory, garnering nearly 70% of the vote.